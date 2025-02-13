Dark Wave 80’s post punk icons B-Movie were arguably not the biggest name on the retro-synth/new romantic gig circuit back in the day. It’s fair to say that they neatly fall under the category of forgotten gems! But when they resurface from time-to-time, many folk certainly pay attention!

B-Movie hail from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and were mainly active in the first half of the 1980s, with their initial 1980 EP releases, the ‘Take Three’ 7″ and ‘Nowhere Girl’ 12″, which were issued on the small indie label Dead Good Records. They were eventually signed to the Stevo’s Some Bizzare label, and their song ‘Moles’ was featured on the groundbreaking original 12 track 1981 ‘Some Bizzare Album’, which also included tracks by Depeche Mode, Soft Cell, Blancmange, The The and Naked Lunch.

In 1981, B-Movie signed with Phonogram imprint Deram, and had their biggest UK commercial success with the single ‘Remembrance Day’, which reached No. 61 on the UK Singles Chart. In 1982 it was re-released where it reached No. 67.

In 2012, they digitally released the track ‘Echoes’, their first new release in 22 years. This was followed in 2013 by the ‘Distant Skies’ EP and a new album, ‘The Age of Illusion’, both available digitally and on CD.

Then on 18th March 2016 the band dropped their ‘Climate of Fear’ album, which was arguably their very best work to date. The band’s sound was still classic B-Movie, but with a darker Post Punk edge. It included new material as well as a re-recorded version of ‘Nowhere Girl’. You can check out the album HERE. Their three track ‘Repetition’ EP followed in Autumn 2018 on the Loki Records label and consisted of ‘Repetition’, ‘Somewhere Cold’ and ‘Stalingrad’. They then released two new songs at the tailend of 2022, the first of which being ‘Love Is Dead’ and this was swiftly followed by ‘Melt‘ in December 2022.

This brings us up to the current day and the B-Movie lineup now features Steve Hovington (vocals/bass), Paul Statham (guitars/keys), Graham Boffey (drums) and Keith Phillips (keyboards). Thankfully the lads have announced a trio of UK dates under the banner of ‘Hidden Treasures’ tour. On Friday 30th May they will be thrilling punters in Manchester at the Rebellion venue. The following day, the band will be appearing at the London Dome, and then they round off here in Brighton at The Prince Albert, 48 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ED.

Support on all three forthcoming dates will come from The Snake Corps who performed their only UK gig of 2022 here in Brighton – Read our account HERE.

Purchase your B-Movie concert tickets HERE or HERE.

B-Movie were last live in action in Brighton on 31st March 2018 and we were there to report on all the action – Read our account HERE.

www.b-movie.org