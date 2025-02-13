The RNLI is recruiting for lifeguards to man Brighton and Hove’s beaches this summer.

The charity is providing the city’s lifeguard service starting this Easter after signing a contract with Brighton and Hove City Council last year.

It will cover ten beaches from Saltdean to Hove Lagoon.

Tom Ward, Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Sussex, said: “RNLI lifeguards are at the forefront of the charity’s lifesaving work. Being an RNLI lifeguard is a rewarding and varied job. No two days are the same.

“There is so much opportunity for progression in the role, and you make a huge difference in your community by preventing potentially life threatening situations.

“We are looking for people willing to learn and put their training into action to make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger.”

The idea of approaching the RNLI to provide lifeguard services was suggested in 2023 as the council considered reducing the lifeguard service at less busy beaches to try to save money.

But after the local elections in May that year, the new Labour administration allocated an extra £93,000 to fund 15 more lifeguards to protect beachgoers.

A council report published last year said the service costs £480,000 a year to run.

Applicants need to be aged 16 or over on the day of their assessment and meet the RNLI's criteria.

Applicants must hold a National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification (NVBLQ) or equivalent or ILS Beach/Surf Lifeguard qualification or equivalent. You can find out if your beach/surf lifeguard qualification is recognised on the ILS website.

