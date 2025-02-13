A café bar has secured an alcohol licence – but not the 1am closing time its owner wanted.

Following a licensing panel hearing, Longrain in Church Road, Hove, can sell alcohol until 11pm Monday to Wednesday, midnight Thursday to Saturday and 10.30pm on Sundays.

The business is owned by Avante Ltd, a company run by Robert Webb, 77, also a director of Food for Friends and the South East Leisure Group.

The application describes the premises as a café bar, but Mr Webb told last month’s hearing (28 Jan) it will will operate more as a restaurant, serving pizza and pasta.

The licence says it must be food-led and the sale of alcohol will be restricted to waiter/waitress service.

Off-sales will be limited to the outside area covered by a pavement licence issued by the council, which will end at 9pm.

A historic licence was in place, but Mr Webb told the panel – councillors Ivan Lyons, Ollie Sykes and Alison Thomson – there was an issue with the transfer form.

He accepted the Church Road area had changed since the original licence was granted and longer hours “may no longer be appropriate”.

In its decision, the panel said: “This application is not a new one as that word is usually understood. This application is merely a step to restoring the status quo.

“The premises have been operating without complaint for a number of years. With the concessions over hours, and the agreed conditions we are satisfied that granting this licence is appropriate.”

Mr Webb was linked with the previous premises as a director of the now-disolved Ole Ole and Zahara which were also based at the site and various other now-defunct restaurant businesses.

He was previously a director of the now-dissolved Stagfleet, a company best known for buying the Brighton gay club Revenge for £1.5 million in 2004 and several restaurant companies in the area.