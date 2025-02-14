Burglars targeted a vape shop in the centre of Hove this morning (Friday 14 February).

Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at around 6am today (Friday 14 February) at a shop in Church Road, Hove, near to The Drive.

“Two men were reported to have been seen removing goods from the shop and into a black vehicle before quickly leaving the scene.

“An investigation into the incident is under way, with a heightened police presence currently visible in the area.

“We are hoping to identify further key witness and CCTV opportunities and ask that if you have anything to report, you contact police.

“Reports can be made online or by calling 101, quoting reference 192 of 14/02.”