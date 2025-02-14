A girl needed hospital treatment for head and leg injuries after she was attacked in Brighton, Sussex Police said today (Friday 14 February).

The force said: “Police are investigating an unprovoked assault on a 16-year-old girl in Brighton.

“The incident occurred at the junction between Pelham Street and Trafalgar Street around 1.30pm on Wednesday 29 January.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where she was treated for head and leg injuries.

“The suspect is described as a black female, aged between 17 to 24, wearing a black hoodie and black jogging bottoms.

“Did you see what happened or did you capture anything on camera? Report it online or call 101, quoting serial 788 of 29/01.”