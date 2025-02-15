Proposed cuts to public health services have been scaled back after the government awarded Brighton and Hove City Council a bigger grant than expected.

The council had planned to cut funding for Audio Active, a charity supporting young people through music, but has been able to include the money in the budget for the coming year.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen, the new cabinet member for adult social care, public health and service transformation, set out other changes at a cabinet meeting at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (13 February).

Other changes will mean fewer cuts to services such as mental health support, staffing, oral health promotions and the academic library service.

Councillor Allen said that officials had found £230,000 of “flexibility” in the grant which, among other things, could now be used to end the saving plans for the “ageing well” agenda.

He said: “This administration acted rapidly to reassess the public health lines in the budget to assess what we would not longer have to take forward in terms of savings in the next financial year.

“Many of the things we’ve now plucked out of the savings are things which we were not keen to go forward with, as the Green Party acknowledged, so we are very happy to see them taken out with the help of our Labour government.”

Green councillor Ellen McLeay said: “Through this process, it is imperative that statutory services and essential provisions are protected and improved where needed.

“We (need to) understand the cumulative impact of these financial decisions on the everyday lives, safety, and wellbeing of the most vulnerable in our city.”

Councillor McLeay had asked about the lack of equalities impact assessments (EIAs) the week before when the council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee met on Friday 7 February – as did Labour councillor Jacqui Simon.

At the cabinet meeting, Councillor McLeay said: “It would seem that the budget proposals for adult social care haven’t sat well for the previous cabinet member, Councillor (Tristram) Burden, who – as of this week – has resigned from his cabinet position and who was vocal at the scrutiny meeting last week – that he didn’t support the cuts to adult social care.

At the scrutiny committee meeting, in response to Councillor Simon’s comments about the lack of an EIA on staff cuts to the public health team, aimed at saving £565,000 a year, Councillor Burden described the proposals as “rushed”.

He said that public health had become part of the council’s “family, children and wellbeing directorate” last month in a restructure, having previously been part of “adult social care”.

Councillor Burden said: “A lot of this has been rushed through. We haven’t had a lot of time to work through the proposals in detail.

“When it comes to what this money is being reallocated to, the only case that’s been made to me so far is the savings made in public health will be reallocated to support other elements in the council in line with the terms of the public health ring-fenced grant and will enable those areas to release funds to relieve the pressure on the general fund.

“Early in January I agreed to about £863,000 (in savings). Some of these are more intensive cuts including further intensive reductions in what we’re providing to voluntary services.

“Those have since been taken out but, even in this current version, by this stage of the scrutiny panel I had been hoping for much more detail about exactly how the funding is being reallocated.

“In the absence of that detail, particularly £565,000 which we’re being asked to find in our staff reorganisation, I can’t support.

“I think there’s about £400,000 within other savings that we can make an argument for. But besides that, I would like to hear … a much more robust case for this, including an EIA.”

Councillor Burden stepped down as the council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and service transformation on Wednesday (12 February) – the day before the cabinet meeting.

After the announcement of the public health grant changes they were approved by the cabinet and include

• Reduce the proposed reduction of contribution to the Healthy Child programme from £100,000 to £50,000

• Remove the £4,000 proposed saving on YMCA Mental Health Champions (part of proposed savings of £44,000)

• Remove the proposed saving of £35,000 for cessation of the Audio Active CYP service (part of proposed savings of £44,000)

• Remove the proposed £20,000 saving on Mental Health Support Services

• Remove the proposed saving of £45,000 on the Ageing Well service delivered by Impact initiatives

• Remove the proposed reduction in contribution of £18,000 to the Academic Library Service (part of proposed savings of £73,000)

• Remove the proposed reduction of £10,000 to the TDC Act on Cancer Project screening promotion service (part of proposed savings of £73,000)

• Remove the proposal to reduce the contribution to Oral Health promotion by £9,000

• Reduce the proposed staffing saving of £565,000 by £39,000 to £526,000