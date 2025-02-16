A moped rider suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car a few hundred yards from the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Sussex Police said today (Sunday 16 February): “Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury collision in Brighton.

“The incident involving a BMW 5 Series and a Yamaha moped occurred at the junction of Paston Place and St George’s Road at about 9.15pm on Wednesday 12 February.

“The moped rider, a 40-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting reference 47250027938.”