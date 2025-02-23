Battlesnake, are the rising Titans of Australian metal and hardrock. They have rapidly ascended from the depths of the underground, captivating audiences worldwide with a sound that fuses elements of Queen, King Gizzard, and Judas Priest. Renowned for their high-octane live performances, epic theatrical songwriting, and relentless energy, they have cemented their place as one of the most exciting acts in contemporary metal.

Formed in 2019, Battlesnake quickly captured attention with their debut EP, ‘Myths And Legends From Gorbag’s Domain’ (2020), followed by their self-titled full-length album in 2023. With each release, their sound has evolved into a mighty force, blending heavy riffs, soaring vocals, and intricate melodies, while keeping the raw, unrelenting energy that defines their live shows.

In 2024, Battlesnake’s momentum exploded internationally, particularly across the UK and EU, where their unique sound resonated with fans and critics alike. Their album ‘The Rise And Demise Of The Motorsteeple’ (2024) marked a significant milestone in their career, blending high-octane metal with intricate storytelling. The album’s success propelled Battlesnake into the global spotlight, securing their place as one of the most anticipated bands in the scene.

The band’s explosive rise in Europe and the UK was complemented by their collaboration with renowned acts like KISS (on their ‘End of the World Tour’), The Smashing Pumpkins, and Jane’s Addiction (on the ‘World Is a Vampire Tour’). The Australian outfit’s electrifying live performances were met with widespread acclaim, leading to sold-out shows and a rapidly growing fan base in these territories.

Now, in 2025 Battlesnake are embarking on their biggest year yet. This month they released their highly anticipated new single, ‘Fathers Of The Iron Flesh’, a track that promises to be an anthem for fans worldwide. As the band’s sound continues to evolve, this new single reflects their darker, more refined edge, showcasing the band’s mastery of both melody and aggression.

This year will also see Battlesnake embark on an ambitious UK and EU ‘The Year Of The Snake Tour EU / UK Tour’, bringing their hard-hitting sound to some of the biggest music festivals in the world, including Download Festival (UK), Copenhell (Denmark), Rock for People (Czech Republic), Mad Cool (Spain), and more including a date here in Brighton on Tuesday 8th July at Chalk, courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters. With each performance, Battlesnake will prove their reputation as one of the most dynamic live acts in modern rock.

As they prepare to unleash their next chapter, Battlesnake remains steadfast in their pursuit of musical excellence. With a rapidly expanding fan base, critical acclaim, and an unyielding commitment to their craft, they are on track to conquer new territories and continue captivating audiences across the globe.

All hail Battlesnake!

Tickets for the Brighton concert, which also features DZ Deathrays are on sale from HERE, HERE and also from HERE.

