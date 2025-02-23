A teenage driver has been arrested after one of his passengers suffered life-threatening injuries in crash this morning (Sunday 23 February).

Sussex Police said that 18-year-old passenger was in a critical condition in hospital after the crash in Patcham at about 5.20am.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The road has been closed since the crash and looks likely to stay shut until mid to late afternoon at least while crash investigators work at the scene.

The 5B bus has been diverted via Carden Avenue, London Road and Preston Drove in both directions and drivers will be unable to use seven stops.

They are the Long Man of Wilmington, Greenfield Crescent, the top of Braybon Avenue, Varndean College, Surrenden Holt, Loder Road and St Mary’s Drive.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Brighton.

“Officers were called to a report of a dark blue Ford Fiesta hitting a parked car and a van in Braybon Avenue shortly after 5.20am this morning (23 February).

“An 18-year-old man, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

“He remains in a critical condition.

“The other occupants in the vehicle reported minor injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was not injured.

“He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit for drugs.

“Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing for any information or dashcam footage.

“If you have any information or footage, please email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Longlands.”