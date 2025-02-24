A four-year-old girl had a narrow escape when two barriers were thrown from the top of a multi-storey car park in Brighton yesterday (Sunday 23 February).

One of the heavy orange plastic barriers hit the girl’s head while the other fell into a void several floors below at the green car park, in Cannon Place.

The girl’s shocked parents took her to hospital after the incident at about 5pm yesterday and she was checked over and found to have suffered only a minor injury.

Her father, Josh Eldridge, 39, a data scientist, from Worthing, said: “She was hit on the back of the head.

“We took her to hospital to get her checked out. Thankfully, she was ok. She must have moved really quickly. It could have been much worse.

“When it happened, it was so fast. Two barriers were pushed over the edge from the top floor. One fell into a void right down the bottom.

“We were on the sixth floor of the car park and the floor above us was cordoned off. We heard shouting coming from the top floor. It could have been someone filming SnapChat videos.”

Mr Eldridge does not believe the big orange barriers, each with a heavy rubber-type base, could have been blown up and over the side of the wall around the edge of the floor above.

Any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police.