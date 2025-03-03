An advertising company wants to put a new electronic advertising screen up close to the Royal Pavilion.

Alight Media has applied for permission for the 6m by 3m screen on the side of 3 Pavilion Parade, on the corner of Edward Street.

It says as it’s electronic, no vans will have to park close by to change the display, leading to less waste and fuel usage.

The application says: “The proposal is for an advertising display, with static illuminated advertising, which in our client’s opinion will cause no material harm to either amenity or public safety.

“Measuring 6m in width and 3m in height, the new advertisement would comprise a pressed metal and reinforced plastic frame which would enclose a digital display.

“It would present a range of static images. A new image will materialise every 10 seconds with the interchange between each image virtually instantaneous.

“Advertisements would not contain any movement, animation or special effects. The display would be limited to 300 candela/sqm at night. Advertisements would therefore accord with the Institute of Lighting Professionals best practice guidance.

“The proposed display is operated and regulated remotely, removing the need for frequent site visits.

“What this means in reality is that there are no regular visits by poster vans, usually parking adjacent to the site, removing waste and fuel usage and obviously removing any health and safety implications of putting the signs up with each new campaign.”