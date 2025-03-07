Armed police arrested a man in Hove after a siege which lasted from shortly after lunchtime until late last night (Thursday 6 March).

Just after 11.40pm, Sussex Police issued a statement to say that the unnamed man was in custody and Portland Road was open again.

The road had been closed between Sackville Road and Westbourne Street for about nine hours.

The force said: “Police went to an address in Portland Road, Hove, at 2.25pm on Thursday (6 March) to serve an arrest warrant on a man that was issued by Exeter Crown Court.

“He refused to come to the door when officers attended and was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

“We continued to negotiate with him throughout the afternoon and a section of the road was closed as a safety precaution.

“Several hours later, the man was safely arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear.

“He was taken to hospital to be checked over before going to custody.

“The road has now reopened and we thank the public for their patience while we dealt with the ongoing incident.”