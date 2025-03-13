A third red route is being planned for Brighton and Hove – and with a fourth in the pipeline.

The first two are in Lewes Road and London Road. They look likely to be followed by one in Western Road and possibly Queen’s Road.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Work to tackle anti-social parking, improve safety and keep the city moving looks set to continue with the expansion of red routes in Brighton and Hove.

“Councillors will be presented with a report next week that will recommend bringing in a new red route in Western Road, between Holland Road and Montpelier Road.

“The report also outlines ongoing efforts to explore options for another in Queen’s Road.

“The report follows the success of the red routes in London Road and Lewes Road which have helped to improve safety and reduce congestion since they were introduced last year.

“Cabinet members will also be presented with feedback from Brighton and Hove Buses, the city’s largest bus operator, which says the new red routes have led to an 85.7 per cent reduction in passenger injury incidents in those areas.

“A full public consultation was carried out before red routes were introduced in London Road and Lewes Road.

“Brighton and Hove City Council has also met with local businesses and traders regularly since the new restrictions began.

“As a result of their feedback, the council added five additional loading bays, extended another and added a motorcycle bay for food delivery bikes following concerns from local residents.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm, said: “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from public transport operators, cyclists and residents about the new red routes in London Road and Lewes Road.

“They’ve made travelling in those areas safer and journeys less congested and more reliable.

“It was particularly pleasing to see the figures from Brighton and Hove Buses showing a significant reduction in passenger injuries and improved punctuality.

“I’ve met several times with local shop owners and we’ve worked hard to support them with additional loading bays.

“We’re committed to working with traders, residents and visitors to ensure our Red Routes work for everyone.

“Western Road is an area where we see a lot of anti-social parking. A red route here would go a long way in helping to keep this busy part of the city safe and moving and we’ll be consulting with residents and businesses in the area later in the year to make sure we get it right.”

Red routes are roads marked with double red rather than double yellow lines. These place restrictions on stopping, loading and unloading in areas other than designated loading bays where signs give information on restrictions and timings.

Using CCTV cameras in conjunction with the double red lines gives the council additional enforcement powers.