Firefighters were tackling a blaze in a kitchen in student housing at Sussex University’s Falmer campus this evening (Wednesday 19 March).

Some air fryer paper is believed to have caught alight and one student said that the fire was made worse when someone tried to put it out with water.

The burning material appears to have been placed in a bin to try to contain the fire.

The building was evacuated and it is understood that everyone was safely accounted for.

Videos and photographs from the scene showed flames taking hold in the smoke-filled kitchen.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue said that a fire engine from Roedean, in Brighton, and another from Hove were sent to the scene after the call-out at 6.40pm.

The fire service said that the blaze, in Camber, on the East Slope, was out by about 7.45pm.