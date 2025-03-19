Firefighters were tackling a blaze in a kitchen in student housing at Sussex University’s Falmer campus this evening (Wednesday 19 March).
Some air fryer paper is believed to have caught alight and one student said that the fire was made worse when someone tried to put it out with water.
The burning material appears to have been placed in a bin to try to contain the fire.
The building was evacuated and it is understood that everyone was safely accounted for.
Videos and photographs from the scene showed flames taking hold in the smoke-filled kitchen.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue said that a fire engine from Roedean, in Brighton, and another from Hove were sent to the scene after the call-out at 6.40pm.
The fire service said that the blaze, in Camber, on the East Slope, was out by about 7.45pm.
You have to love a good air fryer/student story.
I hope that everyone is OK and that counselling is available.
I’m joking of course, but student life seems to have changed a bit since my day.
In Norwich house, on the Sussex Uni Falmer campus, the smoke alarm went off if your morning/evening toast burnt, but the fire brigade were seldom called.
Somehow we all survived.
My fond memories are not of kitchen fires, or indeed of cooking.
The weird thing I take from this story is that I kinda wish I was a student again. I guess you learn stuff when cooking, and burning food.