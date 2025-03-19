Residential property sales fell to an 18-year low in Brighton and Hove, according to figures published yesterday (Tuesday 18 March).

The total number of houses and flats sold in 2023, the latest year for which figures are available, dropped to 2,918 from 4,339 the year before. In 2021, the number was 5,441.

Even in 2008, when the property market was hit by a financial crisis known as the credit crunch, the sales figure was 3,443 – down from almost 8,000 in 2006 and 7,427 in 2007.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics also said that first-time buyer mortgage sales in Brighton and Hove had fallen to their lowest level since 2012.

There were just 1,010 first-time buyer mortgage sales in the area – the lowest figure since 2012 when there were 911 sales to first-time homeowners.

Overall sales of houses and flats have never fully recovered from the 2008 crash but went on to peak at 5,517 in Brighton and Hove in 2014.

They were falling year by year and dipped to 3,400 in 2020, the year when the coronavirus pandemic reached Britain and the government imposed a series of lockdowns that hit the economy.

The figure went up to 5,441 in 2021, helped by pent up demand post-lockdown, including Londoners moving to the coast and looking for more home for their money.

The market was also boosted post-pandemic by low interest rates and a stamp duty holiday although rates started rising in 2022 and peaked in 2023. The stamp duty holiday ends at the end of this month.

Separate figures from the ONS showed that the average first-time buyer sale price in Brighton and Hove, including purchases by cash buyers, had risen 56 per cent since 2013, to £353,633 in December 2023.

Zoopla director Richard Donnell said: “Higher house prices, higher mortgage rates and the impact of mortgage regulations have compounded the problems for those buying their first home in southern England.

“This has exacerbated pressures in the rental market, pushing rents higher.

“There is a case to ease mortgage regulations and help more first-time buyers access housing and reduce the pressure on the rental market.”

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “We have inherited a serious housing crisis which has made the dream of homeownership feel like a distant reality for so many.

“That’s why we are taking decisive action to deliver 1.5 million homes as part of our Plan for Change.

“And we have recently set out plans to launch a comprehensive mortgage guarantee scheme that will open the door to homeownership for more young families and hardworking renters.”