A man who was arrested at gunpoint on Brighton beach last September has been jailed for strangling a woman, controlling and coercive behaviour and making threats to kill members of his family.

Luke Maddran, 38, of Cheviot Road, Worthing, and formerly of Brighton Road, Worthing, was sentenced to six years and two months in prison by Judge Martin Huseyin at Lewes Crown Court.

Armed police arrested Maddran on the beach near the Brighton Centre last September, fully aware of his violent track record including assaulting police officers.

He was jailed for 14 years in April 2014 having left a couple fearing for their lives when he and another man broke into their home in Portland Road, Hove, the previous September.

At the time, Detective Constable Brad Lozynski said: “Maddran was a serial offender who had no problem using violence to get what he wanted.”

And yesterday (Monday 24 March), Detective Inspector Matt Phelps said: “Luke Maddran is an extremely dangerous individual.”

Repeated violence last year landed him back in court in the autumn after his dramatic arrest but he looked set for a trial by jury after a hearing before Judge Stephen Mooney at Lewes in October.

Then, last month at Hove Crown Court, faced with the evidence, Maddran was re-arraigned – formally charged – and changed his pleas to guilty.

He admitted sending a death threat in Berriedale Drive, Sompting, on Sunday 15 September, two days before armed police swooped to arrest him on Brighton seafront.

Maddran pleaded guilty to a pattern of controlling and coercive behaviour from April to September last year.

During that time, he was said to have grabbed his partner by the throat, given her a black eye and made threats to kill and threats to cause criminal damage.

He also admitted strangling her, in Brighton Road, Worthing, and assaulting her, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH), at Long Furlong Farm, in Longfurlong Lane, Clapham.

A year ago, he appeared before Brighton magistrates charged with phoning the woman and threatening to slit her throat and two counts of assaulting her but he denied all three charges.

The offences were alleged to have happened just before Christmas 2022 but by the time the trial date came, in March last year, the prosecution offered no evidence. The bench dismissed the charges.

Sussex Police said: “Lancing man Luke Maddran has been jailed for controlling and abusing a woman, as well as threatening to kill members of his own family.

“On Tuesday 17 September 2024, a woman in her thirties reported Maddran, 38, of no fixed address, told her he was on his way to kill her and her children.

“She disclosed she had been subjected to repeated physical and psychological abuse from Maddran over a period of around five years.

“The victim reported multiple violent assaults and terrifying threats to kill her and her family and kidnap her son.

“Maddran also threatened to kill several members of his own family who disclosed they felt he was capable of following through with the threats.

“The victim and her family were taken to safety and an urgent search was launched for Maddran.

“He was arrested the same day, charged with two counts of intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour, causing actual bodily harm and making threatening communications and remanded in custody.”

Maddran pleaded guilty to the latest violent offences at Hove Crown Court on Thursday 20 February before Recorder Anesta Weekes.

At Lewes Crown Court the following Monday (24 February), he was jailed for six years and two months and made the subject of a restraining order.

He was banned from contacting all the victims and their children and ordered not to enter West Sussex for 14 years.

Detective Inspector Matt Phelps said: “Luke Maddran is an extremely dangerous individual who made vile threats that he has repeatedly proven he is capable of fulfilling.

“He subjected the woman in this investigation to years of violent and psychological torment before causing his own family to fear for their lives.

“I would like to thank all the victims for the courage they have shown in reporting Maddran and supporting the investigation despite the trauma they suffered at his hands.

“If you are a victim of domestic violence, please report it to the police. We will do all we can to get you to safety and hold your abuser to account.”