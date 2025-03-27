A Brighton police officer stole an ornament from a garden while on duty. He has been given a written warning for misconduct.

The warning follows a two-day hearing on Tuesday (25 March) and yesterday (Wednesday 26 March) when another officer who went to the same address was cleared of wrongdoing.

Sussex Police said: “A Sussex Police officer has been given a written warning after wrongfully taking a decorative spider ornament from a member of the public’s garden.

“PC Stuart Ellis, 47, stationed at Brighton, appeared before a misconduct hearing at Sussex Police headquarters … held in front of a panel chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Peter Gardner.

“The hearing was told that on Tuesday 5 December 2023, PC Ellis attended an address in Brighton for an arrest attempt.

“No one answered and, as a result of ring doorbell footage, PC Ellis was seen to walk over to a Halloween decoration, disconnect a decorative spider and place it in his pocket.

“He then walked away from the garden and towards the police vehicle, having taken the item from the front garden.

“The item was later recovered and returned to its owner after they made a complaint to the force.

“The panel found that PC Ellis’s actions were a breach of the professional behaviour standards of integrity and discreditable conduct and both amounted to misconduct.

“A breach of the professional behaviour standard of honesty was not proven.

“PC Ellis was given a written warning, to stay on file for 18 months.

“The misconduct hearing also considered the actions of PC Sophie Douglas, 33, who attended the address alongside PC Ellis.

“The panel found that PC Douglas had no case to answer.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, deputy head of professional standards, said: “Where Sussex Police receives complaints from members of the public about the conduct of our officers, it is right and proper that we investigate and where appropriate take them through the misconduct process so that they can account for their actions in an open and transparent process.”

Sussex Police added: “Misconduct hearings are now chaired by a police chief officer as amended by the Police (Conduct) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.

“This applies to cases where misconduct proceedings were issued on or after Tuesday 7 May 2024.

“The misconduct panel also comprises of two independent panel members, appointed by the local policing body, to allow for independence and impartiality during the proceedings from outside policing, representing the public.”