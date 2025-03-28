An Independent candidate is to stand in the Westbourne and Poets Corner by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The by-election has been called for Thursday 1 May after Labour councillor Leslie Pumm resigned, citing health grounds.

Brighton-born Keith Jago, 75, a former engineer and project manager, said: “I am retired and now disabled and seriously concerned about how seniors and disabled people’s needs are not being adequately addressed in our city.”

Mr Jago, who took part in the first London Marathon in 1981, was a keen runner for many years.

He said: “Sadly, all the miles clocked up marathon-running led to hip problems and I am disabled with a blue badge while awaiting operations on both hips.”

He added: “Always run on soft ground!”

Mr Jago said: “Seniors and disabled people get a raw deal and much improvement is needed to enrich their lives. This is why I have taken the difficult decision to stand as Independent in this election.

“I lack the finance for glossy election addresses and have few helpers but I stand for what I firmly believe – seniors and disabled people deserve much better than they currently receive.

“The strategy of Brighton and Hove library service is to make changes very rapidly this summer that will diminish certain library facilities for seniors and disabled residents and other groups too, such as young people.

“Following public consultation to come, three local libraries will have to close and others face opening hours cuts.

“These changes will save little money while impacting significantly on seniors and disabled people.

“In the overall financial picture, this saves peanuts for the council while hitting seniors and disabled people hard.

“I also realise and appreciate the many shortcomings in council services more generally.”

He has highlighted the problems caused by potholes locally on a number of occasions.

The married father of two worked as a university researcher, a software engineer at British Telecom’s Research Centre, in Ipswich, a development and test engineer for the System X digital exchange and as a database designer.

He returned to Brighton in 1986 when he became marketing and project manager with Ericsson Telecommunications before retiring.

When he worked as a researcher at Loughborough University, his report on international car seat-belt findings was sent to every MP.

It was a key document in the drive to make wearing a seat belt compulsory in Britain in the early 1980s – and the change continues to save lives every day.

Mr Jago also taught IT and mathematics at a local school, lectured at university and college level and taught English as a foreign language.

He was a governor at two Brighton schools as well as a director and company secretary at Hollingdean Community Association Ltd.

“He said that his personal experience of disability had raised his awareness of the sorts of difficulties faced by disabled people in our city.

“For example, there are insufficient disabled parking bays given the rising number of disabled people of Brighton and Hove – and access to buildings and buses can be a nightmare with limited mobility.

He said: “I never expected to be disabled myself as I was fit and it came as a massive shock when, in 2019, I suddenly could not walk properly.

“This has worsened until now when I am desperate for both hips to be replaced. I now realise ageing brings health issues you never anticipate when you are young.

“What we see happening to seniors now might happen to you later in life.

“As an Independent Councillor for Westbourne and Poets Corner, I will work for seniors in our city, for disabled people and for the wider population. There is much work to do.

“Please think of voting for me. Traditional political parties have failed us. More Independent councillors are being elected across Brighton for that reason.

“Rachel Reeves’s further attack on benefits shows Labour to be little better than the Conservatives with their austerity cuts that got the UK into the present financial mess.”