Eight candidates are standing in a by-election in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 1 May.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Leslie Pumm resigned because of ill health.

The eight candidates are Gary Farmer (Reform UK), Keith Jago (Independent), David Maples (Independent Socialist), Georgia McKinley Fitch (Independents for Direct Democracy), Tony Meadows (Conservative), Sam Parrott (Labour), Geoff Shanks (Green), Michael Wang (Liberal Democrat).

Each candidate has answered questions about local issues and why electors should vote for them.

Here are the responses from antique furniture restorer, gold gilder and wood carver Anthony (Tony) Meadows.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

I’m Brighton born and bred and have lived in the city all my life.

I’m a furniture restorer and used to work in Coleridge Street.

I’ve seen the city go downhill what with graffiti, weeds, potholes and parking charges going through the roof.

Now shops and small businesses face national insurance rises that will force many to close.

Our libraries are threatened and our grandparents have lost their winter fuel allowance.

Labour promised change. We got it but it was for the worse and there’s no end in sight.

Residents need a strong, local Conservative voice to counter Labour’s failures.

Why do you want to stand in this ward?

I used to work in Coleridge Street. It’s full of small businesses and shops which will be suffering from national insurance rises and high parking charges.

I run a small business as a furniture restorer – I understand how unfriendly Labour is to the ordinary working person.

I see how the council increases our council tax every year – and what is there to show for it? Nothing.

Our council amenities such as our local libraries are under threat – three are earmarked for closure – and our local schools are in huge deficits because of national insurance hikes.

What are the key issues specific to this ward?

Everyone is suffering in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner from Labour’s decisions, be it higher council tax, struggling schools, high parking charges, libraries under threat and the cut to winter fuel allowance. I could go on.

The ward still looks untidy despite Labour promises to smarten the place up. Drains are still blocked.

Remember, the Kingsway to the Sea project was only made possible through the Conservative government’s levelling up fund. I want to make sure this is a success and that residents’ voices are listened to.

Now the economy is tanking, Labour won’t have time or interest in local development.

How will you ensure residents know who you are and how to contact you, especially the digitally excluded?

It’s really difficult to contact the council for ordinary people, let alone the digitally excluded. Conservatives really get that.

Phone lines shut early. The website is confusing. Conservative councillors across the city all have regular monthly surgeries. So will I.

I will have an online presence on Facebook. And my details will be put up in community centres and local businesses across the ward.

I will spend my first weeks as a councillor door-knocking and delivering leaflets with my contact details on and will be free to meet people as and when they are available.

Finding somewhere to park can be hard in Poets’ Corner. How will you help residents and their visitors?

As a small business owner who spends lots of time visiting customers all over Brighton and Hove, I know first-hand how difficult it is to park and how expensive it is.

Our car parking charges are putting off visitors too. Cars give families, the elderly and the disabled more freedom and businesses the ability to function.

Labour don’t understand this and spend our money on cycle lanes and extortionate schemes like Valley Gardens which only make movement around the city harder.

I will champion the car but, more importantly, the people who rely on one.

How will you champion the community’s wishes when the King Alfred Leisure Centre is redeveloped?

Labour are not very good at listening, are they? They say there’s a consultation and then don’t listen to the results.

I will make sure that residents know when there is a consultation. I will lobby for the administration to meet residents in person, not just online, and not just in the afternoon but at weekends and evenings.

I will speak to residents myself, door to door, to gauge what they want, and to make sure those less able to attend meetings have a voice.

I will make sure any differences of opinion are aired at committee and full council.

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 1 May. Valid photographic ID is required to vote.