Eight candidates are standing in a by-election in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 1 May.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Leslie Pumm resigned because of ill health.

The eight candidates are Gary Farmer (Reform UK), Keith Jago (Independent), David Maples (Independent Socialist), Georgia McKinley Fitch (Independents for Direct Democracy), Tony Meadows (Conservative), Sam Parrott (Labour), Geoff Shanks (Green), Michael Wang (Liberal Democrat).

Each candidate has answered questions about local issues and why electors should vote for them.

Here are the responses from housing and disability campaigner David Maples.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Being a councillor would give me a platform to stand in opposition to cuts and the war on Palestine and to champion the needs of the community. It is equivalent to being a shop steward for the community.

None of the main parties have put up any serious opposition to the last 15 years of cuts or the senseless wars taking place internationally.

I will fight to defend your services and oppose cuts. I opposed the closure of St Peter’s School, in South Portslade. I will campaign against reduced opening hours at Hove Library and the closure of community libraries.

Why do you want to stand in this ward?

Westbourne and Poets’ Corner shares many of the issues which are common to Brighton and Hove.

Housing is so expensive that families are being forced out. I support rent controls. Falling school numbers should not be used to close schools.

I saw the impact of the closure of St Peter’s School, In South Portslade. I want to use this experience to make sure that the same doesn’t happen in this ward.

Primary school class sizes should be reduced to 25, starting with the Reception in September 2026.

What are the key issues specific to this ward?

The vigorous and successful campaign opposing the transfer of West Hove Infant School and Hove Junior School to Aurora Academies Trust demonstrates a vibrant and engaged community.

But the proposed redundancies at West Hove Infant School show that nothing is protected under Starmer’s government.

It would be a pleasure to work with the community to protect essential services.

How will you ensure residents know who you are and how to contact you, especially the digitally excluded?

I would work with groups and organisations within the ward. If an individual did not know how to contact me, I would hope that someone they trust would be able to guide them.

I have particular experience of special educational needs, adult social care, homelessness and housing issues. These are issues which particularly impact the digitally excluded.

Next year, I would try to organise a conference so we can develop a people’s budget. Campaigns that galvanise the community would give me visibility.

Finding somewhere to park can be hard in Poets’ Corner. How will you help residents and their visitors?

I would campaign to scrap charges on residents for parking outside their front door.

The development of controlled parking zones has not solved the shortage of parking spaces. Residents have cars and other vehicles for a variety of reasons which aren’t met by public transport alone.

I would work with residents to try to democratically develop solutions. This can include safer and more reliable public transport, improved cycling facilities and car clubs

I would oppose increasing parking charges as there is a “cost of living crisis”.

How will you champion the community’s wishes when the King Alfred Leisure Centre is redeveloped?

I box at the King Alfred. Leisure centres typically have a life expectancy of 40 years. The King Alfred is twice that.

Increasingly, it cannot operate because of problems like boilers. It reached the end of its natural life some time ago.

The council needs to mobilise the community to demand back the £110 million taken by central government each year.

Otherwise, it will try to redevelop the King Alfred based upon “enabling development”.

That means building a very substantial amount of housing as part of the development. I am opposed to a tall building on the seafront.

Mr Maples lists his social media as Collective Action’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts which can be found on Linktree. His Bluesky account is @davidmaples.bsky.social.

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 1 May. Valid photographic ID is required to vote.