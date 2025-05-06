Brighton Pride’s charity money will all be distributed by its sister company following an investigation of the charity which previously allocated most of the money raised.

The Pride Community Foundation CIC (PCF), formed in 2019 to dish out grants to local community groups, has appointed an interim CEO to set up a new fund and appoint a board to oversee grants.

Meanwhile, the Charity Commission is still looking into how the Brighton Rainbow Fund transferred tens of thousands of pounds to the Ledward Centre and Scene Magazine, leaving it unable to pay grants to LGBTQ+ organisations.

Brighton Pride says it has paid out £60,000 in emergency grants to some of those who had not received the money they had been promised.

PCF is also taking over the running of Scene Magazine – but says it will be self-funding, and no charity money will be spent on it.

The Ledward Centre, which was founded by the Brighton Rainbow Fund, is currently closed for building work. Its website says a new charity is being set up to run it.

Mr Pumm said: “Pride has hosted two community meetings to present new ideas and listen to feedback as we develop the best was forward and to establish trust.

“It’s envisaged PCF will be much more than a grant-making body but also promote and create unity within the LGBTQ+ communities through initiatives such as United in Pride.

“PCF will also advocate for LGBTQ+ equality and seek to maintain strong relationships with partners across the city and wider Sussex region.

“We received lots of positive feedback and valuable input that will help us build a lasting organisation.”

PCF was set up by Paul Kemp and Jayne Babb, both also directors of Brighton Pride, who will stay on for the time being. The new CEO, former councillor Leslie Pumm, is also now an interim director.

The intention is to recruit for a permanent director and a salaried administrator once the new fund is set up in a few months – with Brighton Pride paying the salary and set up admin costs.

None of the salaries or costs will be paid with Pride’s ringfenced charity pot – which includes the two pounds donated from every ticket sold.

The administrator would also be expected to organise separate fundraising and apply for external grants.

Eventually, Mr Kemp and Ms Babb will step down as directors, making PCF completely separate from Brighton Pride.

Brighton Rainbow Fund trustee Chris Gull released a statement via Scene Magazine last Friday saying the Rainbow Fund was closing.

Mr Gull is also a director of Scene Magazine Media CIC, which published Scene until it was transferred to PCF, and which will also now be wound down.

He said he was about to start six months of chemotherapy following an operation to remove a cancerous tumour in March.

He said: “Now is clearly the time for me to focus on my recovery, and proper retirement.

“After years of delay in building control assent to move on with the next phases of fitting out of the Ledward Centre, many will have noticed the centre is currently closed for construction work.

“I’m disappointed to be stepping down just as we get to reopen in a couple of months, but the team have some very exciting plans, and I’m looking forward to seeing them all finally come to fruition from afar.”

He also said the Charity Commission would be publishing a report soon. There is no suggestion Mr Gull was acting illegally or out of self-interest.

A spokeswoman for the Charity Commission said: “We have an open regulatory compliance case into the Brighton Rainbow Fund and continue to engage with the trustees, reviewing information supplied by them to inform any next steps.”

Scene Magazine Media’s last filed accounts showed that discounting money received from the Rainbow Fund and the repayment of a government covid loan, it made a loss of about £7,000, having spent about £21,800 on staffing and admin costs.

Mr Pumm said the magazine now has overheads of less than £1,000 a month, which is covered by income from online advertising.