A Brighton man has been jailed for raping, strangling and abusing a teenager and controlling her over most of last year.

Zaine Reid, 20, of Sussex Terrace, Brighton, was jailed for seven years in total at Lewes Crown Court by Judge Joshua Swirsky on Friday (16 May).

Reid was jailed for six years for rape and a further year to be served consecutively for witness intimidation, making seven years in all.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years for coercive and controlling behaviour, a year for strangulation and six months for an assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

He was ordered to serve those sentences concurrently, or at the same time, as the six-year sentence for rape.

Reid was convicted by a jury at the end of a six-day trial at Brighton Crown Court in March, with Judge Swirsky presiding.

The teenage complainant cannot be named for legal reasons.

Today (Wednesday 21 May), Sussex Police said: “Brighton man Zaine Reid has been jailed for raping, abusing and controlling a woman over several months in 2024.

“In September last year, a woman in her late teens reported being subjected to repeated violence and controlling behaviour from Reid, since February of that year.

“Reid, 20, of no fixed address, would control when she could see her friends and family, monitor her on cameras when he wasn’t at home and threaten to harm himself if she tried to end contact with him.

“The victim disclosed being raped by Reid and strangled to the point of fearing that he was going to kill her.

“When the victim cut contact with Reid, he logged into and deleted all of her social media accounts.

“Officers supported the victim and put safeguarding measures in place while Reid was arrested and charged with rape, intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour and causing actual bodily harm.

“While remanded in custody awaiting trial, he contacted the victim again from prison and attempted to threaten her into dropping her support for the investigation.

“He was further charged with intimidating a witness.

“At Brighton Crown Court on Tuesday, 18 March, Reid was convicted of all charges and remanded in custody.

“On Friday 16 May, Reid was jailed for seven years.”

Detective Constable Ryan Dale said: “I would like to thank the victim in this investigation for her remarkable strength and determination in the face of Zaine Reid’s abuse and ongoing intimidation.

“She has proven that Reid is not able to control her actions and, thanks to her, he is now behind bars. Sussex is a safer place as a result.

“If you are a victim of abuse, please know that help is available and there is an escape. Report to us discreetly online, via 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency. We will do all we can to help and support you.”