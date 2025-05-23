An anti-government march and a counter protest organised by anti-racists are due to take place in Brighton tomorrow.

The Great British National Strike, which is holding events in towns and cities across the UK, is asking supporters to meet at the Old Steine at midday.

It’s organised by Richard Donaldson and is calling for reduced immigration, action against grooming gangs, for the UK to withdrawn from the European Court of Human Rights, and for US-style freedom of speech laws.

Stand Up to Racism, which describes the rally as far-right and racist, is holding a counter-protest starting an hour before, 11am, outside the King and Queen pub in Marlborough Place.

Police are intending on attending both events. Inspector Ben Morrison from the Brighton operations and events planning team, said: “We will have appropriate resources in place to manage and engage with any protest activity that may occur in Brighton over the weekend, and we can assure the public that officers will be deployed as necessary to minimise disruption and provide a visible policing presence across the city.”