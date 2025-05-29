A former editor charged with sending an obscene tweet to a Jewish campaigner will now stand trial in November.

Greg Hadfield appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court today for a pre trial review ahead of his trial, which was scheduled for the morning of 24 June.

He denied the single charge of sending by public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message on X (formerly Twitter) to Fiona Sharpe.

It will now be held over two days from 17 and 18 November at the same court.

Hadfield, 68, of Surrenden Road, Brighton, was represented by John Cooper KC.