A man has denied flashing a woman and child on Hove beach during last weekend’s heatwave.

Lee Mutoro, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to indecent exposure when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before the same court on 11 August.

Police were called to reports of a man indecently exposing himself to a woman and a child on Saturday afternoon (21 June). He was arrested on the beach near Brunswick Terrace.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident or to anyone acting suspiciously to come forward.

Anyone with information which could help our investigation is asked to report online or phone 101 quoting serial 830 of 21/06.