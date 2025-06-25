Plans to widen pavements, plant trees and remove parking from a city centre street blighted by antisocial behaviour have been unveiled by the council.

Elder Place, Providence Place and St Peter’s Place, which run parallel to the west of London Road, are currently strewn with graffiti, drug dealing and worse.

Now, Brighton and Hove City Council is planning to use money from developers secured through planning agreements to rework the roads to make them more welcoming.



As well as wider pavements, new cycle lanes would be installed, as well as more crossing points, loading bays and public art.

Part of the stretch would also be made one-way for motorised traffic, while space would be made in Providence Place Gardens for a coffee van and children’s play equipment.



Jacob Allen, cabinet member for public realm, said: “The Elder Place corridor is an area of the city that we know needs improvement.

“It’s unwelcoming, poorly lit and attracts graffiti tagging and anti-social behaviour.

“We want to turn it into an area the local community can enjoy with accessible streets, green spaces and areas for the community to enjoy.

“This is a great chance for residents and businesses to give us their ideas, feedback and tell us how they think the area could be improved so that’s its more welcoming and vibrant.

A consultation was launched online this week here, and people can have their say on the plans until it closes on Tuesday, 5 August.

For a paper copy, or additional assistance, you can call the council on 01273 290445 and leave your address or email elderplacecorridor@brighton-hove.gov.uk.