The first British concert of rock star Marilyn Manson’s tour has been cancelled after pressure from campaigners and an MP.

The first leg of his One Assassination Under God Tour had been due to start at the Brighton Centre on Wednesday 29 October.

But today (Saturday 28 June), fans going online to contact Ticketmaster received a message saying: “This event has been cancelled.

“Ticket sales have stopped but there may be tickets available for other dates.”

In January, prosecutors in America said that they would not file charges against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, after a long-running investigation into allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Los Angeles County district attorney Nathan Hochman said that the allegations were too old under the law and the evidence was not sufficient to charge the 56-year-old shock rocker.

LA County sheriff’s detectives had said early in 2021 that they were investigating Manson over alleged incidents between dates in 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood where Manson lived at the time.

Earlier this month, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Siân Berry, sent an open letter to the Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Bella Sankey, calling for the October concert to be cancelled.

In the letter, which was co-signed by some victim support groups and Sussex University students’ union, she wrote: “Many survivors in Brighton and Hove, and organisations supporting them, will have serious concerns about this booking and its wider impact on other people visiting the city centre, local residents and the wider community.”

The letter, which was posted online, prompted a flood of responses from the public pointing out that Manson had not been found guilty of allegations against him and that a four-year investigation did not lead to charges.

Others branded the call to cancel the gig as censorship.