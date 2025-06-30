A restaurant is waiting to learn whether it will lose its drinks licence over claims that it is linked with serious crime.

At a Brighton and Hove City Council licence review hearing today (Monday 30 June), Sussex Police called for a fresh start for the premises operated as E39 at 86-87 Western Road, Hove.

The force called for the review of the licence after raiding the restaurant and bar on Monday 2 June, arresting four men and finding cocaine and “criminal property”.

E39’s alcohol licence was suspended three days after the rain on Thursday 5 June at a private interim review hearing.

Licensing officer Mark Thorogood said that the police wanted a “total reset” at the venue, with a new operator with no links to the current business.

He said that the designated premises supervisor (DPS), Sara Deraj, who should have day-to-day control of alcohol sales, told police officers that she was a stay-at-home mum.

Mr Thorogood said: “Calling a review is not a decision taken lightly. Sussex Police feel that his location needs a total reset.

“We don’t have confidence in the DPS and it is not possible to remove the PLH (premises licence holder). Both, we understand, are linked to the four males arrested in one way or the other.”

He told the panel of three councillors – Julie Cattell, John Hewitt and David McGregor – that Sussex Police would work with the property freeholder on any future licence application.

Mrs Deraj made her representations in a private session because criminal charges have been laid against the four men who were arrested – but their case has yet to be heard.

Before the hearing went into closed session, Mrs Deraj, 42 said: “I will do anything – any commitments you would like me to do.

“I would love to continue running the restaurant. I will be very much involved this time. I’ll make sure nothing will happen again and be very careful with everything. I hope you give me another chance.”

The panel could remove Mrs Deraj as the DPS, suspend the licence for up to three months or revoke the licence.

Once their decision has been made, the business is expected to be told – on the day of the hearing.

E39, also styled as E Thirty-Nine, is run by Seafront Hospitality Ltd. The business is owned by a Greek chef, Jonida Dera, 40.

She was not among the four people to have been charged with drugs and money laundering offences after a police raid of the premises.

The four were

Klevis Doda, 31, of Hereford Court, The Drive, Hove, who was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and with having criminal property

Mahamoud Zayad, 33, of no fixed address, who was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and with having criminal property

Eris Deraj, 41, of no fixed address, who was charged with being concerned in the offer to supply cocaine and with having criminal property

Fitzroy Morris, 61, of High Street, Brighton, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and with having criminal property

The bench at Brighton Magistrates’ Court remanded all four men in custody when they were produced on Wednesday 4 June.

They are due to appear before a judge at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (2 July) to answer the charges.