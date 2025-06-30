A seafront café can keep selling alcohol after confirming that it planned to remain a food-led venue.

The newly rebuilt Meeting Place Café, in Kings Esplanade, Hove, had applied for a licence that would permit off-sales and allow customers to drink whether or not they were seated.

But a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel hearing on Friday 13 June was told that these aspects of the application had been withdrawn.

Conditions attached to the licence for the venue, owned by Bulent Ekinci, 50, restrict the sale of alcoholic drinks to people sitting at tables.

Substantial food and non-alcoholic drinks must also be available at all times, with menus on display. Alternatives to glass would have to be used in outside areas.

The original application prompted 24 objections from neighbours and one from Green councillor Ollie Sykes, who represents Brunswick and Adelaide ward.

Five of the objections were withdrawn after the licence application was amended – and a sixth at the panel hearing.

Hikmet Tabak, 63, who runs the café and is the designated premises supervisor, with day-to-day responsibility for alcohol sales, said that the business had listened to neighbours and the police.

Mr Tabak had applied to sell larger measures for cocktails and pitchers and was told that a venue was required to offer smaller measures such as half pints and small glasses of wine as well as measuring spirits by 25ml and 35ml.

As long as those measures were available then cocktails and pitchers could be sold, the hearing was told.

The council has written to the business to notify it of the decision reached by the panel which was made up of three Labour councillors – Julie Cattell, David McGregor and Tobias Sheard.

The council’s decision letter said: “The panel was impressed by the applicant and his proposals for the premises and the co-operation with the police.

“Most of the concerns expressed in the representations were, the panel considered, dealt with by the amended application and the police and environmental protection conditions agreed.”