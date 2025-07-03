Four men have appeared in court charged with being involved in the supply of cocaine after they were arrested at E39, a restaurant and bar in Hove.

Yesterday (Wednesday 2 July), one of the four, Fitzroy Morris, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between Tuesday 1 April and Tuesday 3 June.

Morris, 61, of Holcombe House, High Street, Brighton, also admitted having criminal property after he was arrested with £1,310 in cash. The money was said to be linked to drug dealing.

Morris, who was represented by Toby Manhire, was remanded in custody to await sentence on a date to be fixed.

Two of the four defendants denied the charges that they faced as they were arraigned – or formally asked to enter their plea to each count on the indictment or charge sheet.

Klevis Doda, 31, of Hereford Court, The Drive, Hove, pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Doda, who was represented by James Bruce, was remanded in custody and told that he would face a trial by jury in November.

Mahamoud Zayad, 33, of no fixed address, also pleaded not guilty being concerned in the supply of cocaine and also faces a trial in November.

Zayad, who was represented by James McPherson, also entered a not guilty plea to having criminal property, namely £1,015 in cash.

Eris Deraj, 41, of Old Shoreham Road, Hove, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and with having criminal property, namely £990 in cash.

Deraj was unrepresented and did not enter a plea. At Hove Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Gold adjourned the case until Wednesday 16 July and remanded the defendant in custody.

E39, also styled E Thirty Nine, in Western Road, Hove, has been closed since a police raid on Tuesday 3 June.

Brighton and Hove City Council has revoked the premises licence of the restaurant, subject to appeal, after a licence review on Monday (30 June).