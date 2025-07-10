A man has been arrested after drugs were seized from a car suspected to be involved in dealing.

On June 25, officers in Brighton stopped a Volkswagen Passat that was suspected to be involved in drug dealing.

The vehicle was spotted in Richmond Parade in Brighton and later in Grand Parade heading southbound.

Officers approached the vehicle while it stopped in Church Street, and a search was undertaken where drugs and cash was seized.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and for driving without third party insurance. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.