A developer who ripped half the green tiles off his pub is now asking for permission to take off all the remaining original ones.

Charlie Southall says all the tiles will be replaced – but wants to be able to do this with just replica tiles if necessary.

He is also being prosecuted by Brighton and Hove City Council for failing to put the tiles back in breach of a planning enforcement notice served on him in April 2022.

The latest planning application asks to vary two conditions – four and 17 – placed on planning permission to renovate the pub granted in June last year.

The former says details of tiles to be replaced, removed or reinstated need to be agreed in writing by the council.

The latter says all intact tiles not required to be removed for repair of steelwork should be retained unless otherwise agred by the council.

The planning statement, written by Mr Southall’s wife Viktorija Garskaite, says: “Efforts to discharge the conditions have been met with continued delay, ambiguity, and ultimately, non-determination.

“The passage of time and the LPA’s refusal or failure to make a decision now confirm beyond doubt that the current conditions are unworkable and obstructive. The applicant cannot implement the permission without breaching those conditions.

“The conditions therefore represent a genuine barrier to development. This is not hypothetical—it has been demonstrably proven through expert advice, statutory obligations (including CDM Regulations), and failed attempts at compliance.

“The conditions and the permission now cannot lawfully co-exist. The effect of the conditions is to nullify the permission itself.”

She also says the company has been unable to find any builders to undertake the work, any lenders to finance it, or any insurers to cover it because of the uncertainty over the tiles.

She says Mr Southall’s company Dragonfly Architectural Services Ltd has submitted details of the tiles which need to be removed to renovate the pub – which includes the vast majority or all of them – but the council has refused to sign them off.

This refers to a previous application to discharge the conditions, made in February, which has not yet been decided.

Council heritage officer Colin Bannon’s official response to the February application says the photographic survey submitted to satisfy condition four is acceptable and and amount of tiles proposed for removal is also accepted.

He says care must be taken when removing tiles which are intended to be put back, and he says while the tile samples provided are acceptable in terms of colour, the proposed size is not clear, and so bespoke samples of the size of tile proposed should also be submitted.

The tile samples were provided by specialist tile manufacturer Craven Dunnill Jackfield, which Mr Southall says he has selected to provide replica tiles.

However, the council’s heritage department is only consulted on applications, and the final decision is up to its planning department.

Ms Garskaite asks that condition four no longer require permission to remove individual tiles, and condition 17 be varied to allow all the existing tiles to be removed and replaced, if necessary, by replicas.

Mr Southall is next due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on 18 August to enter a plea to the criminal charge of failing to comply with the enforcement notice.