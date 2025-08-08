Brighton’s thriving nightlife is about to receive a dynamic addition to its cultural DNA. AMAAD (A Man About A Dog) has unveiled the opening electronic music programme for Quarters, the highly anticipated venue launching this September on hallowed ground – the previous location of seminal club The Zap. This new manifesto for Brighton clubbing welcomes legendary selectors alongside up-and-coming innovators, across genres, demonstrating AMAAD’s visionary approach to electronic music curation, as seen at Junction 2, LWE, The Prospect Building and Boundary Festival. Quarters promises Brighton’s discerning clubbers the full spectrum of contemporary music culture, and to make it accessible for all, with each event including an allocation of £5 tickets. Presale launches at 12pm today Friday 8th August – sign up at quartersbrighton.co.uk.

This initial wave of announcements is just the beginning. More exceptional electronic music bookings, including sets from techno pioneers, and a comprehensive live music programme – delivered in collaboration with our live music partners Ghostwriter – will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Quarters launches with a statement of intent (September 26th) as Rossi, the hottest name in UK tech house, brings the Quarters 360-degree DJ booth to life for the first time with his stripped-back grooves and driving rhythms. Jungle and drum & bass innovator and bonafide legend of the scene Shy FX steps up next (September 27th), joined by long-time collaborator RAGE to close out the massive first weekend of a brand new chapter in Brighton nightlife.

October delivers an exceptional showcase of electronic music diversity. Next-gen drum & bass force SOTA brings his uncompromising, new school jump up sound, alongside Belgian heavyweight Andromedik (October 10th), while DJ EZ – one of the most technically gifted DJs ever to touch the decks – delivers daytime UK garage mastery from 15:00 – 22:00 (October 11th) supported by Hatcha, and more, with genre-bending selector Jyoty taking the floor through the night from 23:00 – 05:00, digging deep to go where other DJs fear to tread. Electronic music pioneer Laurent Garnier provides an unmissable masterclass in the long-form DJ set (October 18th) with support from Black Octopus. Halloween drops underground house and garage courtesy of genuine cult hero Dr Banana (October 31st).

November opens with Saoirse seizing the dancefloor for an extended set of warm house, rolling techno and late-night curveballs (November 1st). Bou steps up (November 7th) to represent the new wave of bass-heavy D&B, with BLive247, and crossover sensation D.O.D (November 8th) lands with his high-octane blend of peaktime house. Genre-defining drum & bass legends Pendulum return to their explosive DJ roots (November 14th) for what promises to be one of the year’s most sought-after electronic music events – raw, intimate, and essential, while Nordic magic lands (November 15th) via Norwegian electronic music maestro Todd Terje, flying in with a suitcase full of special edits, cosmic electronica and his legendary disco-tipped house grooves. Rising star Neffa-T (November 21st) rounds out the month and hits hard with a fusion of precision techno and the raw energy of grime.

Two heavyweight bookings end the year in style: Andy C, the undisputed king of drum & bass, will tear it up with a dancefloor-destroying selection of anthems, deep cuts and underground dubs (December 5th) with Tonn Piper alongside, while Crazy P (December 20th) close out the first phase of programming at Quarters with a flourish, bringing their unique blend of funked up, low slung house, uplifting disco and feelgood grooves.

AMAAD founders Paul Jack and Will Harold said, “This is what Quarters is about – world-class artists, authentic clubbing experiences, and a celebration of electronic music culture. The lineups span generations and genres while maintaining the quality and credibility that Brighton’s discerning clubbers expect. Quarters is a space where electronic music can thrive.”

Built on foundations soaked in South Coast clubbing history, Quarters combines next-level production with the intimate, inclusive atmosphere that defines authentic club culture. The completely renovated venue features a single dancefloor, chillout space and seating, air-con (the first club in this location to install this) alongside a bespoke L-Acoustics surround soundsystem and intentionally crafted lighting design. The venue’s forward-thinking 360-degree DJ booth sparks connection and places artists at the heart of the experience.

The first wave of events demonstrates Quarters’ commitment to multi-genre, balanced curation that celebrates the art of DJing with extended sets that delve deeper into an artist’s sound. Crowds at Quarters will experience clubbing the way it was meant to be experienced.

Further announcements and additional programming will follow. Early adopters can access discounted tickets via the Quarters WhatsApp group.

For more information, visit www.quartersbrighton.co.uk

QUARTERS LISTINGS 2025:

26 Sept Rossi.

27 Sept Shy FX / RAGE

10 Oct SOTA / Andromedik

11 Oct DJ EZ (Daytime Set 15:00 – 22:00) / Hatcha / Tom Shorterz / Steady / Jay-Mo

11 Oct Jyoty (Nightime Set 23:00 – 05:00)

18 Oct Laurent Garnier / Black Octopus / Nolan

31 Oct Dr Banana / Emerald

01 Nov Saoirse (Open to Close)

07 Nov Bou / BLive247

08 Nov D.O.D / Woulfe

14 Nov Pendulum DJ Set

15 Nov Todd Terje

21 Nov Neffa-T

05 Dec Andy C / Tonn Piper

20 Dec Crazy P / English Disco Lovers / Mikee Hollywood

+ More TBA

LINKS:

Website: www.quartersbrighton.co.uk

Instagram: @quarters.brighton

TikTok: @quartersbrighton

Facebook: @quartersbrighton