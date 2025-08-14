Brighton and Hove is bucking the national trend with fewer empty shops than most other towns and cities across the country.

A report by the Centre for Cities think-tank said that Brighton and Hove had the fifth-lowest rate of empty shops at 9 per cent, behind London, Cambridge, Oxford and York.

The Brilliant Brighton Business Improvement District (BID) carried out a survey last month and found 18 empty shops – four fewer than the 22 counted by the Centre for Cities.

And from today (Thursday 14 August), the biggest empty shop in Churchill Square is officially no longer vacant, with the opening of IKEA, although River Island is closing.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that much of the city centre had a “relatively high rate of churn” because most shops were suitable for smaller independent businesses rather than the bigger brand names found in Churchill Square and the surrounding area.

Brilliant Brighton chief executive Gavin Stewart said: “The city centre is bucking the national trend at the moment.

“The current vacancy rate in the Business Improvement District is 3.63 per cent the overall UK Retail Vacancy Rate: 14 per cent (for quarters to and four of 2025).

“This figure has remained steady quarter on quarter, showing only a slight year-on-year increase of 0.2 per cent.”

Key findings from the BID in Brighton City Centre are that five vacant properties are owned by Brighton and Hove City Council.

Most properties are vacant for short periods but some are vacant longer taking the average time a property is empty to 21.1 months, according to the BID.

The streets with the most vacancies are Western Road, with eight, and Bond Street, with four empty shops.

There are no empty businesses in North Street (including North Street Quadrant), Kensington Gardens and Gardner Street.

The Centre for Cities report found that one in five shops were empty in Bradford and Newport, compared with one in 12 in London and Cambridge which topped the poll.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen, the council’s cabinet member for customer services and public realm, said: “Brighton and Hove is doing well when compared with other key cities in the UK, as the Centre for Cities report highlights.

“It identifies Brighton as having one of the lowest retail vacancy rates in the country so we are in a good position.

“One of the city’s strengths is the mix of independent and larger retailers which complement each other and is a major draw for visitors.

“We also celebrate our strong local partnerships working together to stimulate local economic growth.

“However, we recognise it is a challenging time and cannot rest on our laurels. We are focusing on improving the look and feel of the city and are continuing to improve our city centre as an attractive place to visit and do business.”

Actions the council is undertaking to improve the city include increased jet washing and graffiti removal, Visit Brighton promoting the city year-round, and setting up the Brighton and Hove Growth Board and Seafront Development Boards.