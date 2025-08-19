Another man has been arrested by police investigating an attack in a restaurant in Brighton.

The restaurant and its staff came under physical attack two days running.

On the first occasion, in the early hours of Friday 1 August, a 63-year-old man, from Brighton, was made the subject of a community resolution by Sussex Police.

He man was ordered to pay for the criminal damage that he had caused to the premises at Zaf’ron, in North Road, Brighton.

The man was released by police and returned about 24 hours later, causing even more damage and attacking the staff again, forcing them to defend themselves.

He was taken to hospital while three of the four members of staff were arrested.

Sussex Police said: “A further man has been arrested following a report of a serious assault in a Brighton restaurant.

“On Saturday 2 August at around 3.30am, officers were called to reports of a fight inside Zaf’ron, a restaurant in North Road, Brighton.

“A man in his sixties was found with serious injuries, and ambulance attended the scene.

“He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

“Three men, aged 19, 27 and 30, were arrested inside the premises on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“Following further inquiries, the 19-year-old has since been released without charge.

“On Friday (15 August), a further man was identified as a result of a police identification appeal.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm.

“All three men have been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues.

“If you have any information to support our ongoing inquiries, you can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 172 of 02/08.”