The Conservatives have chosen a long-time Queen’s Park resident Sunny Choudhury to be their candidate in the by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Mr Choudhury, 63, a businessman and former civil servant at the Department of Social Security (DSS), has held a number of voluntary and community roles including as an independent adviser to Sussex Police.

He has also served as a governor of Carlton Hill Primary School, an NHS community ambassador and a founder member of the BMECP (Black and Minority Ethnic Community Partnership).

Mr Choudhury moved to Brighton in the early 1970s and has lived with his family in Queen’s Park since 1990.

He said: “I am deeply committed to serving the community and want to help the people of Queen’s Park. I have been actively involved in many voluntary and statutory organisations.

“Since May 2023, six by-elections have been triggered solely by Labour councillor resignations, each costing taxpayers around £20,000.

“These repeated resignations, driven by internal party issues and poor candidate selection, have wasted council resources and public funds.

“Residents deserve full transparency and accountability. Instead, residents are left paying for Labour’s mess, forced to bear the cost of their repeated failures.”

He added that his priorities would be dealing with increasing anti-social behaviour, better maintenance of social housing, more reliable bin collections, improving weed control and fixing potholes.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of Labour councillor Tristram Burden and is due to be held on Thursday 18 September.