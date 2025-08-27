A Brighton man has been jailed for breaching a community behaviour notice

Sussex Police said: “A Brighton man has been sentenced to 20 weeks behind bars after a community behaviour notice (CBN) was breached, and verbal abuse was hurled in the city.

“On Friday 8 August, officers attended Princes Place in Brighton, where a man was found to be breaching a community behaviour notice.

“Ashley Middleton, 38, of Oriental Place, Brighton, breached the notice after he entered both Princes Place and New Road, two areas that he was restricted from accessing.

“Middleton also proceeded to shout homophobic abuse at officers as they attempted to speak with him.

“He was subsequently arrested and taken to custody.

“Later that evening, Middleton was charged with failing to comply with a community behaviour notice and with using threatening, abusive, insulting words to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following morning, Middleton pleaded guilty to the offences and was bailed ahead of his sentencing.

“On Thursday 14 August, Middleton reappeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court where he was handed a custodial term of 20 weeks in prison.”