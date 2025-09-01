The trial of a former council candidate charged with harassing his estranged wife has been postponed until next year.

Tim Hodges, who twice stood for the Conservatives in Brighton and Hove City Council elections, is accused of harassing Claire Hodges at an address in Kingsley Road, Brighton in the summer of 2024.

Hodges, who wrote Albion reports for this publication until earlier this year, denies the charges.

The trial was scheduled to take place tomorrow. But after a brief hearing at Brighton Magistrates Court today, the one-day hearing has been postponed until 13 January.

Hodges, 56, of Eaton Road, represented himself at today’s hearing.

The single charge of harassment without violence alleges he sent her numerous messages and attended her address on three occasions.

It says he either knew or ought to have known that doing so would amount to harassment.

Hodges was released on bail with the condition he does not enter Kingsley Road or contact Mrs Hodges directly or indirectly.