Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a season-long loan deal with the French side Marseille for Matt O’Riley.

The Hounslow-born Denmark midfielder joined the Seagulls from Celtic a year ago in a deal worth about £25 million.

Albion said: “Matt O’Riley has joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on a season-long loan, subject to the usual regulatory approval.

“The Denmark international will work under former Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi who led Marseille to a second-place finish last season.”

Brighton’s current head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “Matt has the opportunity to challenge himself at the highest level in France and in the Champions League.

“We have a lot of competition in the midfield positions and, while we see Matt’s long-term future here with us, this gives him the potential of more game time.

“We will monitor his progress throughout the season with Marseille and we wish him well for the rest of the season.”

Albion added: “The 24-year-old joined Albion from Celtic in August 2024 and has made 25 appearances for us, scoring three goals.

“The midfielder has also previously played for MK Dons and Fulham.”