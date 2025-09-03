Hove Museum and Art Gallery faces objections to its application to extend its alcohol licence which is currently restricted to 12 events a year.

Ten neighbours have objected to the application by the Royal Pavilion Museum Trust Enterprises for alcohol sales daily at the museum in New Church Road, Hove.

The hours would be from 10am to 11pm, including in an outside area bordering Pembroke Gardens around the Jaipur Gate, from 10am to 6pm.

The objections mean that the application must go before a licensing panel made up of three councillors at a virtual hearing which is due to held on Monday 8 September.

The museum said that it wanted to offer wine and bottled beer through its café which sells hot food and soft drinks.

If Brighton and Hove City Council approves the licence, it would also allow for pop-up bars at events, with trained staff.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) system is already in place and monitored around the clock by professional operators.

Entry would be controlled by a ticketing system, with a strict limit on the numbers allowed inside.

The objectors, whose details were redacted by the council, raised concerns about noise, anti-social behaviour and the late finishing time.

One said: “As someone living in close proximity, I am deeply worried about the potential noise impact which would significantly affect my sleep and overall quality of life.

“Beyond noise, there is a real risk of increased anti-social behaviour, including littering, vandalism and under-age drinking, particularly in and around the museum gardens.

“This area currently offers a peaceful and much-valued space for children to play and for residents of all ages to walk, read, exercise, meditate and enjoy the gardens.

“Introducing commercial events of this nature would fundamentally alter the character of the space and could permanently damage a cherished community amenity.”

Another anonymous objector said: “Hove Museum has always been seen as a family-friendly, cultural venue. Its strength lies in its accessibility and appeal to all ages, especially children.

“Turning it into a site for licensed events involving alcohol would, in my view, fundamentally change its character and purpose.

“Many of us fear that it will become less welcoming to families and may alienate some of the very people it is meant to serve.”

The licensing panel hearing is due to take place at 10am on Monday 8 September and is scheduled to be webcast.