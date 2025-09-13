The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning covering almost 24 hours from 8pm tomorrow (Sunday 14 September) until 6pm on Monday.

Gusts of up to 70mph could batter coastal areas, according to the official forecaster – and the outlook will remain unsettled, with rain added to the mix.

The Met Office said; “The forecast for the coming week indicates an unsettled weather regime, with gales, thunderstorms, periods of heavy rain and spells of sunshine.

“Sunday night and Monday span the most intense period of weather as an updated weather warning for wind extends across Wales and all but the far north of England.

“On Friday and Saturday, the area of low pressure which has brought strong winds and rain, especially to northwest Scotland, will continue to pull away northwards, bringing less windy and showery conditions.

“For many, Saturday will be the better day of the weekend, with a transient ridge of high pressure. Although sunny spells will be punctuated by heavy and locally thundery showers. These will move eastward during the day.

“Most of England and all of Wales will be affected by strong winds from Sunday evening through to late afternoon on Monday. A yellow weather warning is in place.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Stephen Kocher said: “Strong west or south westerly winds will arrive across coastal areas of south west England and Wales during Sunday evening, spreading inland and eastwards during Monday morning.

“Gusts of 45mph to 55mph are expected widely in inland areas while gusts of 60mph to 70mph are possible at times along exposed coasts and hills.”

The Met Office added: “The outlook into next week continues the unsettled theme. On Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure will bring a short-lived spell of more settled conditions before another low-pressure system is likely to affect the UK on Wednesday.”