A jury has been sworn in and sent away for the day in the trial of two Just Stop Oil activists, after two private jets were sprayed with orange paint in a protest at Stansted airport.

The group said at the time of the incident, on Thursday 20 June last year, that activists had entered the Essex airfield and used fire extinguishers filled with orange paint.

Jennifer Kowalski, 29, of Dumbarton, and Cole Macdonald, 23, of Baker Street, Brighton, both pleaded not guilty to criminal damage at an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Prosecutors have alleged previously that the cost of cleaning up the paint was £52,000 although the full cost, including the damage to the fence and the amount needed to fund extra security, were not known at that time.

The pair were said to have used angle grinders to break through a fence at the airport, in Eseesx, at about 5am on Thursday 20 June before using fire extinguishers filled with paint.

The defendants, who are both on bail, were back at the same court today (Monday 15 September) on Monday where they are each to stand trial on the single charge of criminal damage.

The aircraft were owned by Prudential Insurance and by an investment group, according to the charge that was read to jurors.

Judge Alexander Mills told the 12 jurors, after they had been sworn in, that the trial was expected to finish this week.

He sent them away for the day, asking them to return tomorrow when the prosecution case is due to be opened.