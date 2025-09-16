Neighbours offered their support to the owners of a business that applied for a drinks licence for a new deli, restaurant and wine bar near Brighton station.

But Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing team and another neighbour objected to Wm Group Ltd’s plans to offer alcohol with food and off-sales from their new business at 1 Surrey Street.

The business, based in the former Grocer and Grain shop, in Upper Gloucester Road, applied for a licence, including off-sales, from noon to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday and from noon to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Nick Moseby and Luke Williams, both 33, agreed draft licence conditions with Sussex Police before a council licensing panel hearing today (Monday 15 September).

The proposed restrictions would limit off-sales to craft beer from independent producers based within the south east of England and wine produced by independent outlets, limited to two selections of each of the following wine types: white, orange, red, rose and sparkling.

Customers must be served at tables and substantial food must be available when alcohol is available for sale.

At the online hearing today, council licensing officer Sarah Cornell said that the application would breach council policy unless the applicants could show exceptional circumstances.

This was because Surrey Street is in a busy part of Brighton and Hove that is deemed to be saturated with businesses offering alcohol off-sales.

One neighbour, Benjamin Pearce, spoke in favour of the application, saying: “It will create a nice community in an area which is currently lacking that.

“I also think it will make the area safer as obviously the audience that would be attracted to these premises would deter any anti-social behaviour, bringing in families and a more chilled vibe.

“This isn’t a night club or a late-night drinking place where things are going to get out of hand.”

Another resident, James Hanley, said that he was aware of a neighbour objecting to the application because of concerns about the number of pubs in the area and street drinking. Mr Hanley said that these things were linked with living in the “vibrant” centre of Brighton.

Mr Hanley said: “This application is only going to improve things … The sort of issues we’re having are fuelled by cheap alcohol brought from supermarkets or something like that.

“It’s not the same person going to a deli, wine bar, small plate restaurant and then taking that alcohol and drinking it on the street, making a nuisance of themselves.”

Mr Moseby said that he was aware that the off-licence element was contentious but it would give them the opportunity to sell wine to people who had already visited and enjoyed a glass with their food.

He said that the only wines on offer would be from southern England and available by the glass for those who were eating at the premises.

Mr Moseby said: “Hospitality has changed a lot over recent years and I would love to say that we don’t need an off-licence and everyone would always come and enjoy our offering in venue.

“But sadly that’s shifted slightly, whether that’s disposable income or people being health-conscious. Not everyone visits hospitality venues as much as they used to.

“The importance of us having that off-licence isn’t just to churn out cheap drinks.”

Mr Williams said that the business was working with Sompting wine company Titch Hill to create its house whites and reds.

The panel – councillors John Hewitt, Paul Nann and Ollie Sykes – retired to make their decision which should be made public within five working days.