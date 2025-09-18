Sea Fever came together as a unit in a way that felt inevitable: “We’d wanted to work with each other for ages, so when we finally sat down in the studio, the band just seemed to come together naturally. It felt like we were really free to explore the kinds of music that have always inspired us. We dug right through the record crates of our minds to shape the sound of Sea Fever.”

Their 2021 debut album ‘Folding Lines’was the result of that creative energy—a ten-track record that effortlessly combined intelligent electronics, post-punk textures, and hypnotic melodies. Featuring singles such as ‘De Facto’, ‘Crossed Wires’, ‘Folding Lines’, ‘Afterthought’, ‘Under Duress’, and ‘Built To Last’, the album earned early support from BBC 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins and others.

Now, in 2025, Sea Fever return with a renewed sense of purpose, pushing their sound further into synth-driven, technicolour soundscapes. With deep electronic textures, binary beats, and glowing neon sparks of melody, their latest album ‘Surface’ Sound’—led by the singles ‘Loose Cut’ and ‘Breaking Out’—captures a band evolving while remaining true to their roots.

The lineup, featuring Tom Chapman and Phil Cunningham (New Order), Iwan Gronow (Haven, Johnny Marr), Beth Cassidy (Section 25), and Elliot Barlow (Brix & The Extricated), brings a wealth of experience to their powerful and dynamic sound. Having recently signed to Stockport-based indie label Cosmic Glue, the band is gearing up for a year of new releases and live performances, solidifying their reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting genre-blurring acts.

Sea Fever have now announced a handful of live dates across the UK for this coming December. These Commence with a date at West Hampstead Arts Club in London on the 6th, followed by a set here in Brighton at Daltons venue on Brighton Beach underneath the zipwire on the 7th. After which the band will be heading up to Sheffield on the 12th, then Carlisle on the 13th, and finally Leeds on the 14th. Tickets for all 5 concerts are now on sale and can be located HERE and tickets for the Brighton gig are also on sale via the venue HERE. Support for the Brighton gig will come from No Empire.

linktr.ee/seafeverband