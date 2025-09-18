Brighton charity Amaze is inviting supporters to get moving at a Strictly Come Dancing style fundraiser next month for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

The event is due to take place at the All Saints Centre, in Friars Walk, Lewes, where it will include a live music performance from the Les Paul Big Band.

Tickets are available to purchase on the Amaze website or on the door for £20 per person. All funds raised will go towards supporting families with disabled children in Sussex.

The event comes as Strictly returns to television screens this weekend for its 23rd series.

Dancing at the Amaze event is encouraged although, the organisers said, no formal dancing skills are required to have fun.

Hannah Allbrooke, head of fundraising at Amaze, said: “Get ready to dust off your dancing shoes for a night of glitz and glamour.

“We’re so excited to be bringing some Strictly magic to Lewes this October, with the support of the brilliant Les Paul Big Band.

“This event is more than just a fabulous night out. You’ll be supporting 1 in 6 families in Sussex who have a child with special educational needs or disabilities.

“We’re really grateful for the support of everyone who attends to help us support families.”

To buy tickets in advance, click here.

Amaze supports parents and carers with children and young people who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Brighton and Hove and East Sussex.

The charity said: “We also support young people with SEND aged 14 to 25. We have a range of services including an advice line, resources, groups and benefits support designed to help families with the emotional and practical demands of caring for a child or young person with additional needs.”