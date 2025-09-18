Sussex 250 (79.2 overs)

Yorkshire 194 (64.1 overs) and 109-3 (37 overs)

Match drawn

Yorkshire skipper Jonny Bairstow and James Wharton led Yorkshire to safety as their rain-ruined Championship match with Sussex ended in a draw.

Sussex sensed an unlikely triumph when left-arm spinner James Coles picked up three wickets in nine balls after taking the new ball as Yorkshire lurched to 6-3.

But in their contrasting styles Bairstow and Wharton averted the crisis, adding 103 in 34 overs. When bad light stopped play at 4pm, Bairstow was unbeaten on 64 and Wharton 23. And with no improvement in conditions, the players shook hands 20 minutes later.

Sussex take 12 points and Yorkshire 11. Sussex will go into their final game against Worcestershire needing five points to guarantee their first division status.

But Yorkshire, who are at home to Durham – one of the teams below them – will have to avoid defeat to make sure they stay up.

With 199 overs across the four days lost to rain and bad light – the equivalent to more than two days’ play – there was virtually no prospect of a positive result, even more so when morning drizzle delayed the restart until 1pm.

But Sussex picked up a batting point when Ollie Robinson hit two boundaries off off-spinner Dom Bess before the hosts, 232-8 overnight, were dismissed for 250.

The impressive George Hill finished with 4 for 43 from 19.2 overs after taking the final two wickets.

Sean Hunt (5) edged a beauty which pitched and left him to wicketkeeper Bairstow and last man Jaydev Unadkat was taken high to his right at second slip by Bess.

Sussex skipper John Simpson threw the new ball to Coles with immediate results. Adam Lyth chipped his third ball to mid-wicket and Mayank Agarwal was drawn forward by the sixth which turned enough to take the edge.

In his next over, Coles had Fin Bean well held by the diving Oli Carter at short leg, as the ball ballooned up off a combination of pad and bat handle.

It was hard work at first for Wharton and Bairstow. Wharton, in particular, found left-armer Unadkat a handful bowling wide from the crease and moving the ball both ways.

But he survived and there was respite when Simpson was forced to employ his other slow bowler Jack Carson with Coles as the light deteriorated.

Bairstow played with increasing confidence and scoring on both sides of the wicket as he passed 50 for the seventh time this season in an innings that contained 11 fours.

Bairstow needed treatment to his left leg before the players came off for the last time but he had done an important job for his side.

Yorkshire coach Anthony McGrath said: “We have probably not been at our best when we have played. We were 87-1 when we batted and then had a crazy hour.

“We bowled really well throughout because it’s not easy when you are on and off the field because of the weather.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get more points with the bat but given the bigger picture with the table we’ll have to settle for 11.

“There are a few games ongoing. I know we’ll probably be safe with a draw next week against Durham but we want to win the game.

“The challenge for the boys is to put in one of our best performances next week and if we do, I’m sure that will be enough.”

Sussex coach Paul Farbrace said: “I think we showed some high quality in the cricket that was played. The new-ball bowling in Yorkshire’s first innings was our best all season.

“We then showed a lot of character with the bat and the way we really got stuck in against an excellent seam attack in tricky conditions was outstanding.

“We caught one or two people by surprise opening with spin in the second innings but we thought it would turn and we also had to get our over-rate back up.

“It’s a shame we lost so much time to the weather but I think there have been a lot of good things in the game for us.”