Brighton College can sell alcohol from its new theatre building after it was granted a variation to its licence.

Ten neighbours objected to the independent school’s application to allow drink sales at the 400-seat Richard Cairns theatre and the 100-capacity Sarah Abrahams Music School from 6pm to 10pm daily.

The school, in Eastern Road, Kemp Town, has an existing licence which permits alcohol sales every day from 11am to 1am.

The application was heard at a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel hearing on Wednesday 10 September by three councillors – John Hewitt, Sam Parrott and Kerry Pickett.

Kemptown United member and local resident Sarah Dawson, who submitted a petition signed by 227 people, spoke against the application.

She said that the school was an international business that was disrupting the community.

Another neighbour, John Coulthard, who is also a member of Kemptown United, spoke about how evening events affected the neighbourhood.

He said that visitors to the college “disregard” the disabled bays and residents-only parking in zone H.

Brighton College’s director for projects at UK schools, Steve Patten, said that the school used to hold events in the great hall. The hall has a much larger capacity than the new theatre building.

He said that the college had no plans to increase the number of performances but was simply moving the venue.

And the college’s current licence allows alcohol sales later than needed.

The council said in its decision letter: “We noted the concerns of the residents that this was, to paraphrase, the thin edge of the wedge.

“The college was clear that they did not seek any more events than historically had been put on and, while they welcomed community engagement, they were obliged to add at least 14 events of varying size.”