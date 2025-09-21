Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler admitted Carlos Baleba may have been unsettled by interest from Manchester United as he defended the midfielder’s recent performances by saying “he’s not a machine”.

Baleba, who was among the Seagulls’ standout players last term, was brought off at half-time in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur yesterday (Saturday 20 September) having looked “tired”. Baleba failed to track back.

Albion were in control thanks to first-half strikes from Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari before Jan Paul van Hecke’s late own goal salvaged a point for Spurs following a scrappy 43rd-minute finish from Richarlison.

Cameroon international Baleba is yet to complete 90 minutes this campaign, having been sidelined through injury for part of the pre-season.

United approached Brighton about a potential deal for the 21-year-old during the summer but did not submit a formal bid.

Hürzeler said: “For sure, when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep (down).

“That’s also part of the development to understand that when you play well, there comes a big offer, there comes a big club who wants to have him.

“But then to keep pushing, to be humble, stay here in Brighton and try to make the next step with the team and that’s something we have to keep on working with him – and therefore I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not.

“But for sure, he’s a young boy and we need to understand he’s not a machine that if you click on then he always runs and off then he stops.

“We need to understand his feelings, his emotions, where he comes from – and that’s our responsibility.”

Baleba was recalled as part of four Brighton changes after starting last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on the bench.

Asked if the player had said he was tired before being replaced, Hürzeler said: “We observed the game and we saw in some moments he struggled. He didn’t track back and couldn’t defend the box any more.

“But we knew that Carlos is not in his best shape. You need to give the boy the game time he needs to develop, to get back into his shape. We need to take care of his health.”

Minteh raced clear to give Brighton an eighth-minute lead before Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was beaten by Ayari’s long-range strike in the 31st minute.

The visitors battled back though and managed to avoid a first away defeat under Thomas Frank.

The crucial goal came when Van Hecke diverted Mohammed Kudus’s cross into his own net eight minutes from time, after Richarlison’s scruffy effort just before the break.

When Spurs were at the Amex under former manager Ange Postecoglou last season, Brighton came back from two goals down to win 3-2.

Head coach Frank, whose side have taken 10 points from five games, told Sky Sports: “It was potentially our best performance of the season. We dominated more or less throughout the game and created enough chances.”

He added: “I spoke about mentality before the game to the players.

“Of course, we need structure and tactics and game plan and all that – but in the end of the day, it’s mentality to stay in there when it’s tough.

“The mentality, the physical aspect I thought was key. If there should have been a winner, I think it should have been us.”