Housing and Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook has approved a £280 million scheme for 495 homes on the old gasworks site in east Brighton.
The council will also have to foot the bill for an appeal after councillors turned down the application at a Planning Committee meeting last year.
The scheme could provide 195 jobs but the developer, St William, does not have to build any affordable housing because of the cost of remediating the site.
If funding can be found, St William has agreed with Brighton and Hove City Council that up to 198 “affordable” homes could be included in the scheme.
The planning application was turned down by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee in May last year although officials had recommended granting permission subject to conditions.
St William appealed and a six-day public inquiry was held in March, with the decision reserved to the Secretary of State. At the time, it was Angela Rayner.
Three main issues were raised at the public inquiry at Brighton Town Hall – the effects of the scheme on the character and appearance of the local area, the effects on the area’s heritage and the living conditions for existing and future residents.
Those concerns included the potential harm to the setting of the neighbouring French Convalescent Home and the effect on the Regency splendour of the Kemp Town seafront terraces.
Today (Monday 22 September), the Planning Inspectorate said that St William could build nine blocks of flats up to 12 storeys high on a five-acre site bounded by the B2066 Roedean Road, Marina Way and Boundary Road.
The report by planning inspector Dominic Young concluded: “The benefits of the appeal scheme are collectively sufficient to outbalance the identified less than substantial harm to the significance of the French Convalescent Home.
“There are no protective policies which provide a strong reason for refusing the development proposed … the appeal should be allowed and planning permission granted.”
The council and the Brighton Gasworks Coalition, a community group that took part in the public inquiry, can appeal to the High Court. They have been given a six-week deadline if they wish to lodge an appeal.
The council looks unlikely to appeal, with the government ordering the council to pay St William’s appeal costs.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, said: “In planning inquiries, the parties are normally expected to meet their own expenses, and costs are awarded only on grounds of unreasonable behaviour resulting in unnecessary or wasted expense in the appeal process.
“The inspector recommended that a full award of costs is justified on the basis that the council prevented or delayed development which should clearly be permitted.
“The council failed to produce evidence to substantiate each reason for refusal on appeal, made vague, generalised or inaccurate assertions about a proposal’s impact and failed to determine similar cases in a consistent manner.
“And there were substantial procedural failings on the council’s part including an obstructive and untimely approach to the ‘statement of common ground’, the submission of a ‘statement of case’ which was bereft of meaningful detail and a failure to review its case promptly following a material change in national policy.
“Having considered all the available evidence, and having particular regard to the Planning Practice Guidance, the Secretary of State agrees with the inspector’s conclusions that unreasonable behaviour resulted in unnecessary or wasted expense and that a full award of costs is justified.
“Accordingly, he has decided that a full award of costs, as recommended by the inspector, is warranted on grounds of unreasonable behaviour on the part of Brighton and Hove City Council.”
St William said: “We welcome the Secretary of State’s decision which reflects the government’s commitment to unblock homebuilding and growth.
“The derelict Brighton Gasworks site is allocated for housing development but it still took over five years to achieve planning consent via appeal.
“The system has to work faster and this important decision makes that clear.”
It was a Gasworks, the Council were worried that a block of flats was a blot on the landscape, and now they pay for the appeal.
That’s not correct, Barry. Costs are only awarded against a council if it behaved unreasonably. The Inspectorate’s Report doesn’t suggest this is the case.
Yes it does, can you not read?
It’s about time isn’t it? How much wasted money, time, just life did this take? It’s an abandoned brownfield site exactly where housing should go. It’s got great transport links, perfect. Stupid NIMBYs
And shock horror, another light shone on the ineptitude of the council
Nothing to do with the competency of the council, which the inspector’s own report makes clear, as Chris points out. You normally do better than this kind of rhetoric!
AGHAST put forward a very comprehensive and compelling case against the scheme, showing how the developer’s remediation proposals don’t fully protect residents from inhalation risks, with case studies from other gasworks sites. They also highlighted flaws in the developer’s Financial Viability Assessment, which is why, in my opinion, the council must at least insist on a late-stage review.
Crucially, they showed that so-called “affordable housing” here is anything but affordable. At 80% of market rent, a two-bed would still be around £1,600 a month, according to some rough maths at the current market rates in Brighton.
Far from being “stupid NIMBYs”, opposition to this scheme was based on health, economics and affordability, a strong evidence base for resisting a development that risks repeating the same mistakes already seen at the Marina.
AGHAST didn’t put forward a compelling case at all. It was NIMBYism at it’s finest and thankfully we now have a government that will bulldoze though such selfishness. About time
I believe there’s a few councillors live adjacent to the area so that maybe the issue, however it’s nice to see common sense prevail after what must be 5 years, no wonder the city is in a mess.
Did you get a chance to ever read the published reports by AHGAST? I think that might answer your question on perceived common sense. As ever, nuance plays an important role in why you can’t just apply nonsensical common sense.
It’s a high bar to cross for a costs order to be granted against one of the parties.
That they were is is the planning inspector saying “not only did you get this wrong your reasons were so wrong you need to be punished”
I’d take that reasoning a step further and say they weren’t wrong.
Reading some of the inspector’s wording here, they agree with many of the objections and that harm will occur, but the strength of their arguments is not enough to outweigh the potential benefit of the development.
I would be keen to see the council continue to pursue grant funding from Homes England, so that at least some of the housing can be made into, at least, LHA rates. To me, that’s the next logical play here.
What on earth are your comments about. The inspector awarded full costs, the council are completely incompetent. You’re upset about a block of needed flats, replacing a contaminated redundant gasworks. I can’t imagine what your life must entail day to day
Hi Benjamin,
You’ve made some interesting points, but overall I can’t agree with you.
I find it incredible that anyone could argue that the proposal does more harm to the surrounding buildings than a derelict, contamination ridden set of gasworks.
You said:
“Reading some of the inspector’s wording here, they agree with many of the objections and that harm will occur, but the strength of their arguments is not enough to outweigh the potential benefit of the development.”
In actual fact it’s not that the strength of their arguments did not outweigh the potential benefit, it’s that the inspector decided the potential benefits outweighed the potential harm. There is no perfection, especially in urban development. You can’t comply with every rule or every person’s opinion. It is a balance and a compromise in every single case. Here the developer showed the positives outweighed the negatives and the councils attempts to show they were wrong were simply not good enough. It is a very high bar to get costs, so the fact they did shows the extent of the unreasonable behaviour of the council. In the inspectors opinion, the council should have known the benefits outweighed the harm and their arguments trying to show it did not fell well short of the mark.
Not a suprise is it that the council made a total mess of it. The good news is the management from the housing department are now at city clean, hence why that’s now a total shambles lol.
So much for Labour’s more local control policy. Might as well cancel the plans for local mayors