Housing and Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook has approved a £280 million scheme for 495 homes on the old gasworks site in east Brighton.

The council will also have to foot the bill for an appeal after councillors turned down the application at a Planning Committee meeting last year.

The scheme could provide 195 jobs but the developer, St William, does not have to build any affordable housing because of the cost of remediating the site.

If funding can be found, St William has agreed with Brighton and Hove City Council that up to 198 “affordable” homes could be included in the scheme.

The planning application was turned down by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee in May last year although officials had recommended granting permission subject to conditions.

St William appealed and a six-day public inquiry was held in March, with the decision reserved to the Secretary of State. At the time, it was Angela Rayner.

Three main issues were raised at the public inquiry at Brighton Town Hall – the effects of the scheme on the character and appearance of the local area, the effects on the area’s heritage and the living conditions for existing and future residents.

Those concerns included the potential harm to the setting of the neighbouring French Convalescent Home and the effect on the Regency splendour of the Kemp Town seafront terraces.

Today (Monday 22 September), the Planning Inspectorate said that St William could build nine blocks of flats up to 12 storeys high on a five-acre site bounded by the B2066 Roedean Road, Marina Way and Boundary Road.

The report by planning inspector Dominic Young concluded: “The benefits of the appeal scheme are collectively sufficient to outbalance the identified less than substantial harm to the significance of the French Convalescent Home.

“There are no protective policies which provide a strong reason for refusing the development proposed … the appeal should be allowed and planning permission granted.”

The council and the Brighton Gasworks Coalition, a community group that took part in the public inquiry, can appeal to the High Court. They have been given a six-week deadline if they wish to lodge an appeal.

The council looks unlikely to appeal, with the government ordering the council to pay St William’s appeal costs.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, said: “In planning inquiries, the parties are normally expected to meet their own expenses, and costs are awarded only on grounds of unreasonable behaviour resulting in unnecessary or wasted expense in the appeal process.

“The inspector recommended that a full award of costs is justified on the basis that the council prevented or delayed development which should clearly be permitted.

“The council failed to produce evidence to substantiate each reason for refusal on appeal, made vague, generalised or inaccurate assertions about a proposal’s impact and failed to determine similar cases in a consistent manner.

“And there were substantial procedural failings on the council’s part including an obstructive and untimely approach to the ‘statement of common ground’, the submission of a ‘statement of case’ which was bereft of meaningful detail and a failure to review its case promptly following a material change in national policy.

“Having considered all the available evidence, and having particular regard to the Planning Practice Guidance, the Secretary of State agrees with the inspector’s conclusions that unreasonable behaviour resulted in unnecessary or wasted expense and that a full award of costs is justified.

“Accordingly, he has decided that a full award of costs, as recommended by the inspector, is warranted on grounds of unreasonable behaviour on the part of Brighton and Hove City Council.”

St William said: “We welcome the Secretary of State’s decision which reflects the government’s commitment to unblock homebuilding and growth.

“The derelict Brighton Gasworks site is allocated for housing development but it still took over five years to achieve planning consent via appeal.

“The system has to work faster and this important decision makes that clear.”