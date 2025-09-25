A proposal for Sussex to have five unitary councils will be submitted to ministers after Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet backed the plan this afternoon (Thursday 25 September).

At the same time, East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council are each submitting their own separate ideas for a shake up of councils.

All three proposals are due to be sent to the government tomorrow as ministers weigh up the options for a local government reorganisation.

At a council cabinet meeting at Hove Town Hall, the Labour deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Jacob Taylor, said that what was being submitted was an idea – not the final outcome.

In the months ahead, ministers will hold a formal public consultation on a way forward as they look to replace the current two-tier set up – with counties and districts – across much of Sussex with unitary councils.

Currently, Brighton and Hove has the only unitary council in the area, serving more than 280,000 people.

The Brighton and Hove proposal would involve Sussex having five unitary councils, each serving a population of between 300,000 and 400,000.

And Brighton and Hove would expand its population to 300,000 by extending its boundary to include East Saltdean, Telscombe Cliffs and Peacehaven and the whole parish of Falmer.

These places are currently served by Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council – but both of those councils are due to be scrapped as part of the coming shake up.

The changes being proposed by Brighton and Hove City Council would cost almost £200 million across the whole of Sussex.

But because Brighton and Hove already has a unitary council and only modest local changes are proposed locally, its share of that bill would be less than £10 million.

The government wanted a holistic “whole Sussex” approach, ideally agreed by all of the existing councils, but this has not proved possible.

East Sussex County Council, with the support of most districts, is pushing for one large unitary authority – a proposal known as One East Sussex – to serve about 550,000 people.

West Sussex County Council, with the support of districts, favours the creation of two unitary councils. One would serve the coastal districts of Adur, Worthing, Arun and Chichester. The other would cover Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex.

Green councillor Raphael Hill said that none of the councils in Sussex were in favour of Brighton and Hove’s proposal.

Councillor Hill questioned the £52.4 million net benefit promised in the Brighton and Hove proposal and asked how much the reorganisation would cost in total.

Labour councillor John Hewitt, the council’s cabinet adviser for devolution and local government reorganisation, said that the £52.4 million came from financial modelling by consultants Ignite. It was based on published financial assumptions for all Sussex councils, once a steady state had been reached.

Councillor Hewitt said that about £20 million would be saved by removing duplicated services and £26 million from the economies of scale from running services for 300,000 to 400,000 people.

A further £4.8 million would be saved by consolidating senior management, he said, and more than £2 million from the budget for items such as councillor allowances and support and election costs.

The one-off cost of setting up the new councils would between £168 million and £197 million. The government expects councils to fund these costs from their capital budgets, possibly by selling assets.

Brighton and Hove City Council chief executive Jess Gibbons estimated an £8.7 million bill locally.

At a special council meeting yesterday (Wednesday 24 September), opposition councillors raised concerns about the plan for five unitary councils being proposed by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Labour administration.

Green councillor Ellen McLeay criticised the lack of engagement with neighbouring councils.

Councillor McLeay said: “You can’t go about carving up the county next door to you without talking with them first. This is common decency.

“From my perspective, the lack of communication is not only discourteous but shows contempt for the communities affected. Now we have neighbouring district and county councils who are unhappy about the lack of inclusion. Trust has been eroded.”

Conservative leader Alistair McNair said that the Brighton and Hove proposals were the most complex and expensive, with new councils consolidating services from rubbish and recycling to education and adults’ and children’s social care.

Councillor McNair said: “These costs will need to be funded by central government. Where is this money going to come from when economic growth is so low?

“And we’re told it won’t solve challenges with children’s social care, temporary accommodation and SEND (special educational needs and disabilities).

“Local government reorganisation is setting neighbour against neighbour, community against community.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey, while broadly supportive, raised concerns about the lack of engagement with younger people.

Councillor Earthey, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean, said: “We ask for a vastly improved engagement with the young people of the affected areas.

“Of course, we recognise that, sadly, it’s the younger people who don’t engage with council surveys as they are too busy getting on with their lives.

“But we must persevere as it is they who will be living with the consequences of the decisions we make under LGR (local government reorganisation) for decades to come.”

A report to the cabinet said: “The government has set six criteria which it will use to assess all proposals. They are

A proposal should seek to achieve for the whole of the area concerned the establishment of a single tier of local government.

Unitary local government must be the right size to achieve efficiencies, improve capacity and withstand financial shocks.

Unitary structures must prioritise the delivery of high-quality and sustainable public services to citizens.

Proposals should show how councils in the area have sought to work together in coming to a view that meets local needs and is informed by local views.

New unitary structures must support devolution arrangements (the new mayor and combined mayoral authority).

New unitary structures should enable stronger community engagement and deliver genuine opportunity for neighbourhood empowerment.

“It is for the government to decide which proposals meet these criteria. Only those judged viable will be taken forward to statutory consultation later this year.”